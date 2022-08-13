‘Magical’ Royal Family looks back at fan favourite Platinum Jubilee moment involving Queen

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, marked her 70th year on the throne earlier this year as the first British monarch to hold Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During the Firm’s festivities, Her Majesty released a short video alongside Michael Bond’s fictional Peruvian bear Paddington.

The clip, which has been viewed over five million times on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel, shows the Queen sharing a cup of tea with the marmalade-loving, duffel coat-wearing bear.

Looking back at the iconic Jubilee moment, the Royal Family’s Twitter account captioned yesterday’s post: “Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty?

“Exactly 70 days ago today, The Queen and Paddington Bear got the Platinum Party at the Palace rocking.”

However, fans of the Royal Family took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the moment.

