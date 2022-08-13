Man Utd ‘expected’ to miss out on Memphis Depay despite being made ‘aware’ about transfer

Manchester United have been offered to re-sign Memphis Depay ahead of his Barcelona departure this summer. However, the Red Devils look set to miss out on his signature, despite Erik ten Hag’s late scramble for attacking reinforcements before the September 1 transfer deadline.
Memphis is in talks with Barcelona over terminating his contract after being deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez. Despite being the La Liga giants’ joint-top goalscorer last season, netting 13 times, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski’s arrivals in the previous eight months have pushed him down the pecking order.
According to The Athletic, Memphis’ representatives are searching for an exit route from the Nou Camp and have knocked on United’s door over a potential return to Old Trafford. However, the 28-year-old striker is expected to join Juventus on a two-year deal, adding the Serie A to his repertoire of top divisions in Europe.
United’s interest in a potential attempt to bring Memphis back to M16 is uncertain, but the Netherlands international hasn’t prominently featured among transfer window-wide links to forwards. But regardless, he looks set to move to Italy, with Barcelona happy to offload him from their wage bill as they battle financial adversity.
United signed Memphis in a £31million deal from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, but his two-year stint in England didn’t go to plan. He failed to impress under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, scoring seven goals in 53 appearances, before leaving for Lyon in 2017.
But the Dutchman has rebuilt his career throughout the five years since his exit, registering 131 goal involvements in 178 games for the Ligue 1 outfit – 76 goals and 55 assists. On top of the 13 goals he’s bagged for Barcelona since joining on a free transfer last year, Memphis also has 42 goals to his name in 80 international caps.
Ten Hag may have his sights elsewhere, though, and could repeat history by going for an up-and-coming Dutch winger at PSV. United are interested in signing Cody Gakpo, who is thought to be open to a move to the Premier League. He is likely seen as an alternative to Ten Hag’s first-choice winger target, Antony, who has been priced out of a transfer by Ajax.
The Red Devils boss is also eyeing competition for Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial centrally, with VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kaladjzic at the forefront of current speculation. It’s set to be a busy final few weeks of the summer window at Old Trafford, but Memphis’ arrival must be deemed unlikely.
