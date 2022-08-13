Man Utd ‘expected’ to miss out on Memphis Depay despite being made ‘aware’ about transfer

Manchester United have been offered to re-sign Memphis Depay ahead of his Barcelona departure this summer. However, the Red Devils look set to miss out on his signature, despite Erik ten Hag’s late scramble for attacking reinforcements before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Memphis is in talks with Barcelona over terminating his contract after being deemed surplus to requirements by Xavi Hernandez. Despite being the La Liga giants’ joint-top goalscorer last season, netting 13 times, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski’s arrivals in the previous eight months have pushed him down the pecking order.

According to The Athletic, Memphis’ representatives are searching for an exit route from the Nou Camp and have knocked on United’s door over a potential return to Old Trafford. However, the 28-year-old striker is expected to join Juventus on a two-year deal, adding the Serie A to his repertoire of top divisions in Europe.

United’s interest in a potential attempt to bring Memphis back to M16 is uncertain, but the Netherlands international hasn’t prominently featured among transfer window-wide links to forwards. But regardless, he looks set to move to Italy, with Barcelona happy to offload him from their wage bill as they battle financial adversity.

