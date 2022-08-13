‘MOD exploited us’ Gurkha who fought 20 years for UK left with ‘pathetic’ pension

The Government has said the initial Gurkha Pension Scheme was designed to facilitate retirement in Nepal.

However, in 2009, all retired Gurkhas were awarded the right to live in the UK and many chose to settle there rather than retire to Nepal as was initially anticipated.

With the cost of living far higher in the UK, this has created a huge struggle for former soldiers trying to get by on a fraction of the standard British army pension.

Mr Rai said: “All we want is what we have earned – what we should be getting – so we can live with our dignity.”

