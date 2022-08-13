Categories
Entertainment

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 13, 2022


The Netflix Top 10 has been filled with a plethora of high-profile streamer originals as of late, with the likes of Purple Hearts, The Gray Man and Virgin River taking the top spots on their respective lists on different occasions. Of course, it’s a new day, and that means there have been changes to the rankings. And as it so happens, there are a few new major titles on the docket this week, and they’ve managed to claim the No. 1 spots on each list. But what are they, you might wonder? Well, let’s not waste anymore time and get into what’s trending today, August 13th. 

Jamie Foxx in Day Shift

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – August 13, 2022

Uncharted finally hit streaming this month and managed to hit first place on the movies list, though it’s now been dethroned by Day Shift, which debuted this past Friday. Though critics are split on Jamie Foxx’s vampire flick, it would seem that audiences are still eager to check it out. Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s aforementioned video game adaptation is now in second. As a result, Purple Hearts (which has emotionally wrecked viewers) has moved back a single spot to third. Remaining in fourth is Sing 2, which has proven to have some true longevity on this list. In fifth place is Joel Kinnaman’s The Informer, having been pushed one step back since Friday. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.