New Yellowstone Trail book available at St. Croix County libraries

The Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day committee is donating the latest book on the historic Yellowstone Trail to libraries on the Trail in St. Croix County. In celebration of the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day coming on August 13, copies of “A Good Road from Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound: A Modern Guide to Driving the Historic Yellowstone Trail, 1912-1930” book were delivered this week. They will soon be available for check out from community libraries in Hudson, Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville, and River Falls plus the University Library in River Falls. A copy of the book was also donated to the St. Croix County Historical Society for their reference library.
The publication’s authors, John and Alice Ridge from Altoona, WI, will be at the Octagon House Museum on August 13 for a book signing event from 1 to 4 pm. The Ridges put decades of research into the book project, and it is the definitive and most complete volume of history of the Yellowstone Trail ever produced.
