Non-Horror Movies That Should Be Horror Movies

A horror film is frightening and gives spectators a spine-chilling encounter when it contains blood-curdling screams, nauseating graphics, and an exciting plot. Horror is a well-liked genre in films for as early as there has been cinema. People just simply enjoy experiencing fear and hearing tales of the unusual and mysterious. What if you could be scared by something other than scary movies? Sometimes, even though they may not be considered horror films, certain films employ unusual techniques to baffle and frighten the audience. Sometimes, there is just one frightful scene in the midst of a typical story. In other instances, the movie’s overarching concept ends up being disturbing on grounds other than its gruesome villains or startling jumpy scares.







Since many of these movies aren’t even considered horror, they have a stronger impact on audiences who aren’t anticipating the moods and visuals frequently connected to the genre. These are the creepiest non-horror movies, and they range from provocative kids’ movies to horrifically realistic thrillers. Viewers will undoubtedly find something on this list that matches the level of fear they are seeking.

8 Nightcrawler (2014)

The gripping thriller Nightcrawler centers on an eccentric loner who will do anything to achieve the attention and respect he believes he is entitled. Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Bloom, a novice yet incredibly motivated journalist prepared to do anything to get the most exclusive news, in what some critics believe to be a career-best act. The character is a wide-eyed psychopath whose beaming face is sure to make stomachs turn more successfully than most scary antagonists, although the movie is marketed and fashioned as a neo-noir criminal drama.

7 Requiem For A Dream (2000)

Perhaps among the most effective movies about addictive behavior is Requiem for a Dream, and its terrible climax is actually more potent, unlike many PSAs. A great cast, including Ellen Burstyn and Jennifer Connelly, brings the viewers this tangled and heartbreaking story of drugs, romance, and destruction. People are drawn into the troubled lives of four individuals, each having their own unique hopes and ambitions but whose rapidly deteriorating mental health, future outlook, and self-respect bring a whole new meaning. Drug abuse, poverty, the need for acceptance, and the loss of self-identity are the four key themes of this contemporary tragedy, and it’s horrifying to see each one develop. Not many would know, but it’s a book-to-film adaptation.





6 Schindler’s List (1993)

A somber historical thrilling drama, Schindler’s List shows the cruelty of humankind during the Holocaust. Even though the account of Oskar Schindler saving about 1,200 Jewish prisoners from the Brünnlitz labor camp finally generates a lot of hope, some people will find it difficult to sleep because of the harsh and evil deeds of SS Commander Amon Göth. Black-and-white photography was used by Steven Spielberg, the director, and Janusz Kaminski, the cinematographer, to create a documentary-like perception of reality and timeless feeling. It is one of the best World War II movies.

5 Enemy (2013)

This film offers a perplexing but intensely compelling experience. Enemy by Denis Villeneuve borrows on classic Gothic horror tropes. Jake Gyllenhaal plays two characters simultaneously, and as the two men intrude on each other’s worlds, the messier and more ominous things become. The visuals and symbols in this film may be very enigmatic and subject to several interpretations, but it doesn’t prevent them from creating an enduring effect. Also, if viewers have arachnophobia, it will be their worst dread in addition to the bizarre clone-twin deceit. There are numerous spiders in this movie, some of which are absurdly large and realistic.





4 We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is unquestionably a difficult movie to interpret, but it also sends an ominous warning to everyone who is or believes someone who has a mental illness that is getting worse over time. It is one of the best movies about troubled youth. Tilda Swinton delivers a stunning act as a mom who detects a problem with her titular son. As the movie reveals the warning symptoms that inevitably result in a startling violent act, Ramsay creates a palpable sense of malaise through sadness and despair. The movie, as upsetting as it can be, has established Ramsay as a budding cinema director worth watching.

3 Come And See (1985)

Come and See by Elem Klimov illustrates the uncharted Holocaust atrocities that took place in Belarus, occupied by the Nazis during World War II. Come and See, which has a horror film aesthetic, uses ominous, visceral photography and eerie soundtrack to develop a sensory hellscape that is not for the fainthearted. This horrifying and terrible film shows the perils of fascist ideology and the sickening, deranged behavior that mass hysteria can produce. The film’s concluding moments provide a very moving examination of the essence of evil, regardless of whether it is innate or created.





2 The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story is widely regarded as an inventive ’80s fiction movie that has attained a reputation as a children’s treasure. The villain, or more accurately, the absence of one, is among the more disturbing aspects of this story. A ghostly mist of oblivion that is rapidly engulfing the entire planet is a big evil. There is no grand design, no evil plots, but just complete, abstract extermination. People will cry watching this movie, especially when a horse drowns in a swamp while the hero pleads for it to survive.

1 Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

The whimsical modern masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth captivated viewers all over the world. Del Toro’s fantasies occasionally turn out to be downright ghastly. Pan’s Labyrinth presents itself as a coming-of-age tale set against a wartime backdrop; thus, there is constantly a danger lurking around every corner. But nothing can completely prep a first-time watcher for the infamous Pale Man’s complete horror. The eyeless face of Pale Man and eye-filled hands have since evolved into a cliché of body horror, and his outfit concept has been compared to the Cenobites from Hellraiser.