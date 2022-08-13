Novak Djokovic US Open ban slammed amid claim Federer or Nadal would be treated better

A leading figure in sports management in the US has slammed the country for banning Novak Djokovic from coming to compete in the US Open. Djokovic, who won a 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this summer, is currently forbidden from travelling to America over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But his hopes of a record-equalling 22nd major title at Flushing Meadows appear to be over before they begin. The Serbian was given a glimmer of hope when it was announced that Covid restrictions were to be relaxed in the country, but the measures only apply to US citizens.

It’s the latest development in what has become as explosive saga, with Djokovic missing the Australian Open earlier this year despite initially gaining a medical exemption to compete. A court ruling eventually ordered him to be deported out of the country just a day before the tournament in Melbourne began.

He was then banned from competing in events in Miami and Indian Wells. And now Nebojsa Jovanovic, head of a sports management company in the US, has claimed the ongoing ban from the States is unjust, and suggested rules would be relaxed were Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal the player in question.

