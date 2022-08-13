Pinterest for Web3: Project launches curation ecosystem on Avalanche

With play-to-earn (P2E) gaming rising in 2021 through Axie Infinity (AXS) and an offshoot called move-to-earn (M2E) gaining fame through STEPN (GMT), another variation of the “to earn” model launches in an attempt to bring Web3 elements to existing Web2 frameworks.

In an announcement, the CurateDAO team told Cointelegraph that they’ve launched a Pinterest-like database platform on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain. Similar to other “to earn” models, users can be rewarded with crypto tokens for performing tasks. In this case, the task given to participants is contributing their curated lists to the project’s database.

There are different roles within the project’s ecosystem. This includes curators, who will mint and set rules for a database, a scout who will find and contribute content that aligns with the database rules and viewers who participate by looking at the content.

The curator can be an individual, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) or an artificial intelligence (AI) program like GPT-3. They will earn along with the scouts as content gets purchased by the viewers or accessed by watching advertisements.

The team believes that incentivizing curation will lead to high-quality data being amassed. Michael Fischer, the founder of CurateDAO, said that the project will be useful in acquiring user-generated content in a familiar Web2 application manner.

