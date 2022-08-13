Putin’s humiliation on show as Russian troop abandons tank and flees on foot after ambush

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry released footage of a surprise attack on a moving Russian tank, which forced the terrified Russian troop inside to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot. The entire attack was caught on camera, which shows the deadly Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade destroying a Russian T-80BV. It is thought that the Ukrainian forces may have used the US-supplied anti-tank missile, the FGM-148 Javelin, in the attack which took place in the east of Ukraine.

The footage, captured by a drone, shows the moment the missile strikes the moving tank, which causes fire and smoke to billow from the vehicle.

A close-up of the tank shows a troop jumping out and abandoning the tank before running away on foot.

It is unclear what happened to the troop after the ambush strike.

In a tweet, the Defence Ministry tweeted: “Mad Max: Ukraine’s Fury Road. There is no escape from Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade!”

