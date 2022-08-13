Salman Rushdie on a ventilator and likely to lose an eye after brutal knife attack

Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at Chautauqua Institution

After the brutal attack, the Indian-born novelist, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent several hours of surgery and placed on a ventilator. In an email, agent Andrew Wylie said: “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

Rushdie, 75, was being introduced to give a talk to an audience of hundreds on artistic freedom at western New York’s Chautauqua Institution when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist, who has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s. Stunned attendees helped wrest the man from Rushdie, who had fallen to the floor, but not before he inflicted serious injuries. A New York State Police trooper providing security at the event arrested the attacker. Police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event. Bradley Fisher, who was in the audience, said: “A man jumped up on the stage from I don’t know where and started what looked like beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck. People were screaming and crying out and gasping.”

Author Salman Rushdie is helped by people after he was stabbed on stage

A doctor in the audience helped tend to Rushdie while emergency services arrived, police said. Henry Reese, the event’s moderator, suffered a minor head injury. Police said they were working with federal investigators to determine a motive. They did not describe the weapon used. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described the incident as “appalling” , tweeting: “We’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly.” Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in Bombay, now Mumbai, before moving to the United Kingdom, has long faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses.” JUST IN: Ukraine LIVE – Putin’s ‘next target’ laid bare by despot’s ally

Salman Rushdie was attacked just before he began his speech

Some Muslims said the book contained blasphemous passages. It was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations upon its 1988 publication. A few months later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication for blasphemy. Rushdie, who called his novel “pretty mild,” went into hiding for nearly a decade. Hitoshi Igarashi, the Japanese translator of the novel, was murdered in 1991. The Iranian government said in 1998 it would no longer back the fatwa, and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years. DON’T MISS

Salman Rushdie was airlifted to hospital after the attack

A police officer stands guard near the building where the alleged attacker lives

Iranian organisations, some affiliated with the government, have raised a bounty worth millions of dollars for Rushdie’s murder. And Khomeini’s successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said as recently as 2019 that the fatwa was “irrevocable”. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency and other news outlets donated money in 2016 to increase the bounty by $600,000. Fars called Rushdie an apostate who “insulted the prophet” in its report on Friday’s attack. Rushdie published a memoir in 2012 about his cloistered, secretive life under the fatwa called “Joseph Anton,” the pseudonym he used while in British police protection. His second novel, “Midnight’s Children,” won the Booker Prize. His new novel “Victory City” is due to be published in February. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled that Rushdie was “stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend”.

Copies of The Satanic Verses in front of Bradford City Hall in 1988

Rushdie was at the institution in western New York for a discussion about the United States giving asylum to artists in exile and “as a home for freedom of creative expression,” according to the institution’s website. Rushdie became a US citizen in 2016 and lives in New York City. A self-described lapsed Muslim and “hard-line atheist,” he has been a fierce critic of religion across the spectrum and outspoken about oppression in his native India, including under the Hindu-nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Salman Rushdie wrote The Satanic Verses in 1988