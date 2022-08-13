Sino Global Capital and Buidlers Tribe partners to foster Web3.0 innovations

Sino global capital (SGC) India, the newly launched regional arm of renowned blockchain and digital assets-focused venture firm Sino Global Capital, partnered with buidlers tribe to foster Web3.0 innovations, the company informed.

SGC India is hosting the demo day with Web3.0 incubator platform Buidlers Tribe as their ecosystem partner, partnering with community-driven developer network Devfolio as an event partner, and FTX Ventures as a venture partner in the event, which offers a pool of 2 million dollars in funding and up to 50 thousand USD in grants, the company noted.

Web3.0 development and innovation in India witnessed investments worth $500 million+ in 2021 and experts are constantly moving into this market to leverage this talent pool as well as to encourage decentralised developments, the company claimed.

“India has a number of unique characteristics that make it one of the most exciting and vibrant Web3.0 markets in the world. With a mobile-first, young, and digitally advanced society, India produces some of the world’s most talented developers and entrepreneurs. We are delighted to call India home and to be working alongside such talented developers and entrepreneurs to build the next generation of the internet and the future of decentralized applications.” Matthew Graham, CEO, Sino Global Capital, said.

As per the company, the initiative aims to tap into the vast developer potential of India and the constantly growing Indian Web3.0 ecosystem. The program will focus on startups who have already reached their minimum viable product (MVP) stage and have relevant problem-solving Web3.0 solutions.

“Builders Tribe has been focused on Web3.0 development in India and increasing awareness around Web3.0 entrepreneurship and innovations. With SGC India entering the Indian Web3.0 ecosystem, we have an opportunity to give a global platform to the startups and allow them to learn from leading industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs. We are excited to see the various solutions that we can support

further onto a global scale.” Raghu Mohan, co-founder, Buidlers Tribe, said.

