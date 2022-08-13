SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake Looks Surprisingly Fun In New Trailer

THQ has revealed more information about its upcoming project SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake during its 2022 games showcase. SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is a “spiritual sequel” to Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, which was released in 2020.
The Cosmic Shake will be a 3D platformer with themes focused on the worlds, costumes, and banter between SpongeBob and Patrick. Players will travel throughout different periods, such as the Wild West, Prehistoric, and more, while Patrick accompanies you as a small balloon.