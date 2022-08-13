‘Super 8’ & 8 Other Movies & TV Shows To Watch After Paper Girls

Brian K. Vaughan is no stranger among comic fans. He has written some of the most popular and well-renowned comic books and graphic novels of all time, including Saga, Y: The Last Man, and Paper Girls. With the release of the television show adaption of Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video, Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang bring fans an exhilarating dose of nostalgia, time travel, and youthful optimism.







Paper Girls follows four young girls in the morning after Halloween in 1988. While out delivering newspapers, they accidentally become caught in a conflict between warring time-travelers, and they eventually encounter future versions of themselves. Nostalgia has become a beacon of light in popular culture as of late, thanks to shows like Stranger Things making everything from the 80s cool again. This is why the release of Paper Girls is just at the right moment to bring about the culmination of nostalgia and everything that makes youth so magical in movies and television.

‘It’ (2017)

2017’s It is one of the best movies in pop culture to make it cool to be a weird teenager. Like in Paper Girls, the group of friends from Derry consists of the social outcasts, the bullied, and the abused. They have deep backstories that tell of their humanity and courage, making them adept at fighting anything coming their way.

Both Paper Girls and It occur in small towns where nothing outside the ordinary ever happens. They go to school, their imaginations run wild, and they do their small jobs and errands. The sudden push of these social outcasts into fighting something bigger than themselves makes the characters so satisfying to root for.

‘Erased’ (2016)

While Mackenzie Coyle and her friends are busy dealing with warring factions of time-travelers in Paper Girls, Satoru Fujinuma puts his efforts into resurrecting the past in Erased. Both shows have relatable characters with heart-warming pasts and deal with the exhilarating notion of time travel.

Satoru’s power is known as “Revival,” which can take him back in time to fix his mistakes. While he is older than the characters in Paper Girls in the beginning, he travels back in time to prevent terrible things from happening. Much of the anime shows him as a youngster while he launches himself further and further back in time to devastating effect.





‘Stranger Things’ (2016)

Stranger Things has become a worldwide phenomenon. With the release of Season 4, the television show reached new heights of popularity, and fans have turned unknown actors into leading stars. The show follows a group of kids and families in 1983 Hawkins, Indiana. Locals are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments and supernatural forces.

There is no better parallel in atmosphere and nostalgia than that between Paper Girls and Stranger Things. Both shows masterfully create a world of 80s nostalgia with stories about teenagers that are forced into strange and unfamiliar situations. Both shows involve some very dark storylines and everything good about science-fiction.

‘Tomorrow; When the War Began’ (2010)

In Tomorrow; When the War Began, a teen from an Australian coastal town leads a group of her friends into the deep woods, dubbed “Hell.” Ellie and her companions spend days away from civilization on an excursion full of camping and having fun. Upon their return home, the youths find that an army has overrun their town, and a mysterious enemy has imprisoned everyone they know and love.

Paper Girls and Tomorrow; When the War Began share many similar themes and the quintessential trope of youths saving the world. Both groups of main characters find themselves in the middle of a sudden war against bizarre enemies and must fight to survive a mystery beyond their comprehension.

‘Orphan Black’ (2013-2017)

In Orphan Black, an ordinary young woman discovers that she has several clones of herself and must come to terms with this terrifying truth. Paper Girls deals with similar existential crises, just in the way of time travel instead. Both situations create a calamity of problems, but their incredibly likable characters make the journey worth watching.

Orphan Black and Paper Girls are filled with regrets, questionable choices, and mysteries that continuously unravel. Just like Orphan Black’s Sarah Manning must interact with her clones, the four main characters of Paper Girls must deal with future versions of themselves that they never thought they’d have to meet.

‘Riverdale’ (2017)

The town of Riverdale holds a lot more secrets than any of its residents could have ever imagined. Just like the home of Archie Andrews, Paper Girls is home to some hard truths and secrets. Paper Girls’ four main characters learn that their sleepy suburb town of Stony Stream is much less boring than they thought when they discover that time travel exists.

While Riverdale has evolved over its six seasons into a supernatural direction with some seriously unhinged plotlines, Paper Girls resembles the show in many ways. The characters from each show must work out the mysteries of their towns and the people in them. They also must come to terms with parts of themselves that they hate and do not want.





‘Super 8’ (2011)

Super 8 is one of the films in the early 2010s that kickstarted the audience’s love for 70s and 80s nostalgia films. And with Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams behind the helm, the movie was masterfully shot with a heartfelt story about a group of small-town kids with imaginations beyond their realities.

Much like Paper Girls, the movie follows a group of youngsters with huge fantasies outside their town. One night, while they are making a zombie movie with a Super-8 camera, the friends witness a horrifying train derailment. They soon discover that the catastrophe was not an accident, and a series of unexplained events begin to happen. The group of kids also have a genuinely deep connection and a lot of trauma to overcome, just like the characters in Paper Girls. In Collider’s interview, J.J. Abrams said, “I often think the movie is the story that the main character has to experience to become enlightened,” noting how Joe isn’t able to find closure for his mother’s death until the film’s final scene.

‘I Am Number Four’ (2011)

The early 2010s were a feat in teenage dystopic fiction and entertainment. The popularity of The Hunger Games brought about a time when nearly every teen blockbuster fell into the tropes of a future apocalypse, where groups of youngsters were the ones to save it. 2011’s I Am Number Four mastered these tropes and added an exhilarating mystery.

Much like time travel was hiding among the world in Paper Girls, aliens and their Guardians hide on Earth from intergalactic bounty hunters in I Am Number Four. With an ordinary name and an ordinary face, John Smith seems to be a normal teenager. He’s an alien on the run, though, and is being hunted with eight others just like himself.

There is no classic quite like Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. It is the home of the feel-good, heart-warming youth adventure that inspired a slew of films throughout cinema ever since its release. It’s difficult not to compare sci-fi movies that revolve around groups of teens and kids to E.T. They all seem to take at least a small part of the movie with them.

Paper Girls resembles E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in many ways. Especially in the touching relationships between the girls, the sci-fi atmosphere, and how the four main characters must run not only from themselves but from society. Instead of a gentle alien landing on Earth, though, the girls must fight against time-travelers and come to terms with their fates.

