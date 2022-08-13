The Funniest Scenes In Adam Sandler Movies Ranked

“Mr. Deeds” is mostly hit or miss as a comedy, but the delectable pairing of Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder provides enough sweet romance to keep the movie engaging. As does a stellar supporting cast, including Steve Buscemi and John Turturro in minor but memorable roles.

Turturro, in particular, has a blast portraying a “very sneaky” butler who whisks around the house in near silence. He always arrives to cater to Deeds’ beck and call. During their first encounter, Deeds removes his shoe to show off his dead foot — the result of a childhood bout with frostbite. The black appendage initially freaks Turturro out, but Deeds calms him by assuring the butler he can’t feel a thing. To prove his point, Deeds practically orders his butler to hit his foot with a fire poker. At first, Turturro’s character lightly taps Sandler, but, when prompted, becomes a little too overzealous to the point where he aggressively stabs Deeds, who screams out in pain.

“You’re sick,” Deeds shouts over and over as the butler recoils in terror. “I’m just kidding, pal,” he eventually says with a laugh.

“You really had me going there,” the freaked out butler replies.

“Anyways,” Deeds continues, “I gotta talk to Cedar and Anderson to find out what I’m supposed to be doing today. So, could you take that out of my foot, I’m kind of nailed to the ground here.”