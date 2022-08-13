Title:

Tory leadership race: And the heat goes on

Standfirst:

Conservative party leadership rivals argue about how to help the UK’s poorest

Episode description:

As much of the country wilts in a heatwave, the focus in the Tory leadership contest this week has been on colder times to come. The two rivals for UK prime minister have disagreed publicly on how to help the most vulnerable cope with rising energy costs in the autumn. Rishi Sunak is promising direct help, while Liz Truss has criticised what she calls “handouts”, favouring tax cuts instead. But in the face of dire warnings that energy bills could reach more than £4,000 a year, is Truss softening her stance?

The FT’s political editor George Parker is joined by economics editor Chris Giles and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. The producer was Philippa Goodrich and the sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

Follow @SebastianEPayne

Keywords: Tory leadership; rishi sunak; liz truss; energy; george parker; jasmine cameron-chileshe; chris giles

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.