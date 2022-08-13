Categories
Trump’s Winter White House: Inside the ‘nightmare’ environment that housed America’s most classified documents 


The seizure of classified US government documents from Donald Trump’s sprawling Mar-a-Lago retreat spotlights the ongoing national security concerns presented by the former president and the home he dubbed the Winter White House. 

Mr Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it unlawful to spy for another country or mishandle US defence information.

As president, Mr Trump sometimes shared information, regardless of its sensitivity.

Early in his presidency, he spontaneously gave highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation while he was in the Oval Office, US officials said at the time.

But it was at Mar-a-Lago that US intelligence seemed especially at risk.

The mansion and private-members club located in Palm Beach County in Florida was Mr Trump’s luxurious winter home.

The centuries-old property has 58 bedrooms, 33 bathroom, 12 fireplaces, and three bomb shelters.

US President Donald Trump talks to French President Emmanuel Macron.
Among the list of seized items was information about “the president of France” — presumably Emmanuel Macron who has been in office since 2017.(Pool via AP: Christian Hartmann)

It was where well-heeled members and guests attended fundraising dinners and frolicked on a breezy ocean patio, and Mr Trump could host meetings with international leaders and foreign visitors. 

The Secret Service provided security while Mr Trump was president, and said they did not determine who was granted access to the club.



