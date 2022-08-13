Tyson Fury vacates Ring Magazine heavyweight belt following retirement | DAZN News Norway

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s recent decision to retire is looking legitimate following his decision to vacate the Ring Magazine heavyweight title.

The Ring’s Managing Editor Tom Gray reached out to Fury to confirm the news, and the undefeated heavyweight had this to say about his decision.

“The greatest moment of my career was winning the world championship (by outpointing Wladimir Klitschko) back in 2015,” Fury told Ring Magazine.

“There’s the great comeback after that with the three [Deontay] Wilder fights. There’s been a lot of great highlights in my career – even the Dillian Whyte fight in front of 94,000 at Wembley. It doesn’t get much bigger than that. And I went out with a bang.”

Fury also said he isn’t concerned about how boxing fans remember him after walking away from the sport.

“To be honest with you, and I’ve always said, I don’t really give a f—k about what people think of me,” Fury said. “I don’t care how they remember me. Being remembered means you’re not active [as a person] anymore. You’re finished, and that’s it. It was fun while it lasted.

“I had a good 14-year career. I actually boxed for 20 years, from 14 to 34 years old. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs. My career was an Indian summer that just kept giving. I’ve done well out of boxing. The world is open to so many things now. I’m doing a Netflix documentary at the moment. I’m going to be recording an album soon. Who knows, you might even see me on the silver screen.”

It’s still unknown if the WBC world heavyweight title belt will become vacant now Fury has called time on his career.