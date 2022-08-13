Why You Rarely Hear About Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin’s Relationship

Yes, they’ve been photographed linking arms and enjoying a romantic stroll in Mallorca, Spain, per Page Six, but Dakota Johnson told Elle UK that she and Chris Martin aren’t exactly the jet-setting types. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said. Even when they feel like being social, she revealed they prefer entertaining friends and loved ones at home.

An insider told People that Martin and Johnson started cohabiting in October 2020 after Martin purchased a $12.5 million property in Malibu. “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants,” the source dished. According to Vanity Fair, Johnson also enjoys cruising around in a special birthday present from Martin: a 1965 Mustang she christened Dixie.

While Johnson has decided to only drop tantalizing little tidbits about her relationship with Martin here and there, she did share something pretty big about her future plans while discussing the ups and downs of growing up with divorced parents who were trying to blend their families. “There were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life. I don’t want any kids to experience anything like that,” Johnson said. (Having kids would give her another great excuse to stay home, just sayin’.)