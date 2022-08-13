‘Won‘t be a feel-good read’ Harry’s memoir set to be filled with ‘self-important bleating’





With the Duke of Sussex’s “tell-all” autobiography set to land in bookstores ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas in the United States, columnist Daniela Elser bluntly forecasted the memoir to potentially become “the most painful chapter yet in the long and sorry tale of Megxit”.

Harry, 37, has been working on the book with the help of ghostwriter JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, since 2020. He first revealed he was writing it in July 2021, confirming the as-yet-untitled memoir would touch upon the “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him” over the past four decades. Saying he was speaking “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”, he promised to unpack the “highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned” as a member of the Royal Family. Writing on news.com.au, Ms Elser pointed at Harry’s and wife Meghan’s history as a clear indicator of what future readers should expect to find among the book’s highly-anticipated pages. She said: “Given we are talking about Harry — a man who went on global TV screens alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to accuse The Firm of racism and neglectful treatment at a time when thousands were dying a day of Covid and while his 99-year-old grandfather was in hospital — does anyone really think all we are going to get is a feel-good read?” READ MORE: Prince Harry memoir pivotal to Sussexes finances ‘Been spending money like water!’

His account, they added, will prove that behind what readers “think they know”, something else is hidden – “an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story”. Ms Elser, who is certain the memoir’s content will bring further headaches to the Firm, cited Tom Bower in his recently released Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, to back her prophecy. Mr Bower wrote in his bombshell book: “Most Britons could not understand Harry’s hostility towards his country and family. His disloyalty to his grandmother was particularly mystifying. “No one realised how his hostility had grown during his conversations with John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of his memoirs. “To secure vast sales and recoup the huge advance, the publishers had encouraged Harry to criticise his family in the most extreme terms possible.” DON’T MISS

He continued: “Easily persuaded, Harry edged towards betraying his father, Camilla, the Cambridges and even the Queen. And then, the deed was done. “To earn out the publisher’s advance, nothing and no one had been sacrosanct.” Mr Bower’s book is heavily damaging the Sussexes’ credibility, one commentator said. Daisy Cousens wrote on Sky News Australia: “Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility.” Echoing Ms Elser’s fears over the farm done to the Firm, she added: “In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated.”

Royal reporter Tom Sykes, meanwhile, views Harry’s memoir as a chance for the duke to outbalance the “negative” attention attracted through his and Meghan’s controversial Oprah interview. The Daily Beast correspondent labelled the book a golden chance for the Sussexes to win back public love. He said: “It is the opportunity for them to turn the page on the kind of looking bitter and angry [image] in the Oprah interview. “I do feel like ultimately — and it was received differently in the UK over here to how it was in America — but I do feel that ultimately they didn’t come out brilliantly. “They didn’t land the killer punch on the royals.”