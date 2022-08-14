10 Hidden Gem Movies On Disney+ From The 2010s

On August 3rd, 2022, Pixar’s latest film Lightyear officially hit Disney+, adding to an already incredible slate of movies available on the streaming service. Considering Disney’s status as one of the biggest film studios in the world and that their catalog includes Marvel, Star Wars, and more, it’s hard to find anything that someone could consider “overlooked” on Disney+.

That said, beyond the billion-dollar films released in the 2010s, there are some that have flown under the radar. Despite not being as well known as others, they are more than deserving of your time and are some of the best on the platform.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Red Tails (2012)

George Lucas is mostly known for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises but Red Tails is a project that meant a lot to him. In fact, he wanted to make this movie in the ’80s but it had to wait until 2012. The film centers on the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American Air Force servicemen in World War II.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gem Movies On Disney+ From The 2000s

Red Tails flopped at the box office and received mixed reviews but there’s still a lot to like here. The fact-based story and fun action sequences are strong, while it also acted as a comeback of sorts for Cuba Gooding Jr., who hadn’t had a major film in several years.

A Wrinkle In Time (2018)

It is understandable if you totally forgot that A Wrinkle in Time was a feature film. The 1962 novel of the same name is a classic and is beloved by millions, so a big screen adaptation felt like a sure thing.

Throw in big names like Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey with rising stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Storm Reid and this had so much going for it. Unfortunately, it became one of the biggest box office bombs in history, reportedly losing the studio around $130 million. There’s a lot of emotion in the film and some gorgeous visuals that make it worth a watch.

Chasing Mavericks (2012)

Plenty of overlooked movies are actually biographies about people who are interesting but not quite the household names needed for something to be a big hit. Chasing Mavericks falls into that category, telling the story of American surfer Jay Moriarty.

The plot sees Jay team up with a local surfing legend to try and ride an iconic wave. Critics were mixed on the film but audiences seemed to like it much more, as evidenced by the strong 7.1/10 score it holds on IMDb.

You Again (2010)

Sometimes, a film can receive negative reviews and still be a good time. That’s the sweet spot that You Again hits as although critics were harsh on it, it’s difficult to have a bad time when you’re watching Kristen Bell, Betty White, and Jamie Lee Curtis. There’s even a cameo from Dwayne Johnson.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gem Movies On Disney+ From The 1990s

You Again sees Marni (Bell) return home for her brother’s wedding only to discover that he’s getting married to the girl (Odette Yustman) who bullied her in high school. The movie is filled with clichés but it’s still a fair bit of fun.

The Finest Hours (2016)

Based on The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue, this is the rare Disney movie to struggle at the box office. The Finest Hours didn’t even make back its budget, forcing many to not even remember it.

Like the book it’s based on, this film tells a thrilling tale of the 1952 Coast Guard rescue of the SS Pendleton after the ship split apart during a harrowing storm. Chris Pine, Casey Affleck, and Ben Foster are part of an impressive cast that helps make this old fashion film worth a watch.

We Bought A Zoo (2011)

There’s no doubt that Matt Damon and Scarlett Johnsson are major actors who typically work in movies that hit at the box office. For the most part, We Bought a Zoo did that, grossing over $100 million despite not being part of a franchise or having an action-packed premise.

Based on a memoir of the same name, it tells the simple story of a widowed father who buys a dilapidated zoo and works with his kids to reopen it for the public. Reviews were solid and though it made a decent amount of money, it has been totally forgotten by a lot of people.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

Once again, this is a case of a movie struggling financially even though it was well-received. The Kid Who Would Be King was one of the final 20th Century Fox films released before the studio was purchased by Disney.

RELATED: 10 Disney Movies That Took An Unexpected Dark Turn

Despite having a budget of just under $60 million, it still barely made back only about half of that. The story sees a child who finds Excalibur’s sword and uses it, along with help from his friends, to fight off an enchantress. Praised for its action, likable characters, and timeless story, this is worth a viewing right now.

Togo (2019)

Shortly after Disney+ was officially launched, Togo hit the streaming service. Yet another hidden gem to be based on a true story, it somehow flew under the radar despite getting advertised on the platform at a time when everyone was still new to it.

Togo focuses on the epic journey that Leonhard Seppala takes with the titular sled dog to transport an important serum in harsh conditions during an epidemic. This underdog story will captivate and this received some of the strongest praise of any Disney+ original.

Isle Of Dogs (2018)

An animated film about dogs seems like it would be a big hit with children but Isle of Dogs didn’t do all that well. Maybe it was the design of the dogs, the stop-motion animation style, or the more adult-themed content that caused it.

Regardless, though it wasn’t seen by many, Isle of Dogs is one of the best animated films of the decade. From the mind of Wes Anderson, it tells the tale of a young boy who travels to an island full of dogs to find the one he lost. It was a strong contender for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

The Book Of Life (2014)

At first glance, The Book of Life making $100 million commercially feels like a big deal but that wasn’t quite what the studio had hoped for. There’s also the fact that a few years later, Pixar released Coco with a similar concept and it made more money while also receiving better reviews.





Still, The Book of Life did get praised by critics for the animation style, storyline, and voice acting. In it, a young man embarks on an adventure in the afterlife and must choose between what his family wants and what his heart desires.

NEXT: 10 Best Cult Classic Animated Movies, According To Reddit