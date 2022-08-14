Beatles and music memorabilia valuation day to be held in Bangor

Tracks Ltd, the world’s leading specialists in Beatles and music memorabilia will be visiting Bangor on the 25th August 2022, marking the 55th anniversary of The Beatles’ visit to the city.

The Beatles had met the Maharishi on the 24th August 1967, in London, and decided to come to Bangor unbeknown to the conference organisers, also part of the entourage travelling with The Beatles to North Wales was Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithful; such was the commotion boarding the train in London, John’s Lennon’s wife Cynthia, was mistaken for a fan by a police officer at Euston station, and not allowed to board the train, she later travelled to North Wales by Taxi.

News of The Beatles pending arrival had already reached Bangor, and due to the huge crowd that had gathered at Bangor station, they considered staying on the train and travelling onto Anglesey.

Despite the screaming crowds and a welcoming committee including the world’s press, the band eventually made it to the university, where they were welcomed by even more young fans who had stripped college gardens of flowers to give to their heroes.

On The Beatles first full day in Bangor they attended a seminar by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi with 300 other delegates. Following the seminar a press conference was held, during which The Beatles renounced the use of drugs.

On 27th August 1967, The Beatles visit to Bangor was dramatically cut short, when they woke to the tragic news that their manager Brian Epstein had died, aged just 32, the band left Bangor later the same day.

Tracks Ltd will be visiting Bangor on the 25th August 2022 and they are offering a free valuation of any rare item of music memorabilia you may own.

If you are looking to sell or just to obtain a price on any item of pop memorabilia, they will give you an instant free quotation for any item in which they are interested.

The type of items in which we are interested are signatures, awards, promotional material, negatives and film with copyright, concert posters, flyers, tickets, novelty items, handwritten lyrics, instruments, etc.

Tracks Ltd will be at Reichel Hall at Bangor University between 10.30am and 5pm on 25th August.