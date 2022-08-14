Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5: Expected release date, possible return of Verdansk, new weapons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 is almost at the end now. With the Battle Pass ending on August 24, there is not much time for the next season to arrive.

Every season brings new operators, new weapons, limited time modes, and much more. Since fans received a brand new map, zombies on Rebirth Island, and a bunch of Easter eggs and content with the current season, the upcoming update is highly awaited. What can they expect from the upcoming season, and when is it expected to arrive?

Raven Software is yet to reveal anything related to Warzone and Vanguard’s next season update. However, the community is expecting the fan-favorite map Verdansk to return to the game once more before Modern Warfare 2 drops. With that in mind, here is what to expect from Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.

When will Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 become available?

The games’ seasons usually stay for two months. With a mid-season update after one month, the season ends after almost one month of Reloaded updates bringing new content to the game.

Keeping that in mind, the Season 4 Battle Pass will end on August 24. Successive iterations usually start after one or two days of the Battle Pass’ end. As Season 4 launched on June 22, fans can expect the upcoming update to come around August 25-26.

Seasonal updates usually go live around:

9 AM PT

11 AM CT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

The trailer for a Warzone and Vanguard season comes two or three days before the update goes live. While Activision is yet to say anything regarding the season. Fans can expect a trailer on August 22-23.

What to expect from Season 5

As for the content of the forthcoming season, nothing is official yet. However, community dataminers have found a bunch of things hidden underneath Season 4 Reloaded’s files.

According to them, there are new Operator skins coming, which are likely to be antagonists from past Call of Duty titles. A familiar foe, Khaled Al-Asad will also reportedly arrive as a Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus.

Fans have once again been clamoring for the return of the fan-favorite map Verdansk. WIth Warzone 2.0 coming this year, they want to experience the good old time once more. Since Activision claim they listen to the community, it would not be surprising if it comes back next season for one last time.

Two new weapons coming in next season, one is the RA 225 and the other one is the EX1. These weapons were present in the datamined information, including brand new Legendary Blueprints.

Umbrella Academy crossover

While Season 4’s end focused on the Terminator crossover, there is a rumored collaboration for Season 5 as well. Based on leaks, it is all set to feature content from the popular Netflix show, Umbrella Academy.

There will obviously be a new map for Vanguard and new zombie content to look out for. However, that information is not yet available.

None of these are confirmed and everything is subject to change. However, as all the leaks suggest, Season 5 might be quite interesting to experience. Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 are likely to arrive during the last week of August.