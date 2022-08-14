Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel attacks Antonio Conte for antics before handshake bust-up

After Hojberg’s drilled second-half effort cancelled out Kalidou Koulibaly’s volleyed opener with just 18 minutes on the clock, Reece James looked to have clinched all three points for the hosts, firing home form close range with under 15 minutes remaining. However, the enthralling contest would contain yet another twist as Harry Kane glanced in a header equaliser deep into stoppage time to ensure the spoils were shared.

Though the Premier League pair were left to settle with a point apiece, Tuchel made clear his view that Chelsea were much the better team. He said: “We were brilliant. We were absolutely brilliant. Sorry, I have to say, but both [Tottenham] goals cannot stand. Absolutely cannot stand. And there was only one team who deserved to win and it was us.”