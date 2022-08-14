Denise Dowse dead: Beverly Hills 90210 star dies aged 64 just days after falling into coma

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered to me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis.

“Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Denise is known for her impressive career, with her recurring TV roles including Dr. Rhonda Pyne in HBO’s Issa Rae series Insecure, from 2017-2020, as well as The Guardian and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Her film roles include Coach Carter, Ray, and Requiem for a Dream.

She also directed the upcoming film Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, starring Vanessa Williams, Corbin Bleu, Keith David and Columbus Short.