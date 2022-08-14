Categories
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach


BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – For volunteers with AFSA Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652, a simple beach cleanup led to a startling discovery.

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.

Biloxi Police have confirmed that the bricks were found, but must wait for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

