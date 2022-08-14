Emily in Paris Season 3 is not coming to Netflix in August

Wondering what’s the status of Emily in Paris Season 3? Read on to find out the latest updates.

Emily in Paris has been one of the most widely watched Netflix shows that has been successful in keeping the fans buzzed with its riveting plotline. With the second season premiering on December 22 on Netflix, every fan is perched on the edge of their seats for Emily in Paris Season 3.

Season 2 picks up from where season 1 left off, with Emily trying to solve the knot of the love triangle while maintaining a balance in her professional life as well. The second season ends up leaving the viewers more thirsty and eager to know what happens to the titular character.

If you haven’t watched the second season of Emily in Paris yet, then what are you waiting for?

Is Emily in Paris officially renewed for a third season?

Yes, Emily in Paris was officially renewed for a third season on January 10. However, that’s not all. The official streamer has also announced that Emily in Paris would be back for Season 4. These official announcements came within one month after the premiere of Season 2.

When will Emily in Paris Season 3 be released?

There is no official release date announced by Netflix yet for Emily in Paris Season 3. However, we can make an educated guess. Considering that Season 2 was released a little over one year after the season 1 premiere, it won’t take much time for Season 3 to release. In addition to this, Season 3 is now in the filming stage since it began in June 2022. Taking into consideration all these facts, we can aptly guess that Emily in Paris Season 3 will release at the beginning of 2023.

Who is the cast of Emily in Paris Season 3?

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault

Kevin Dias as Benoit

In addition to the above-mentioned cast, Netflix has mentioned that Lucien Laviscount will be reprising the role of Alfie in the upcoming season. Not only that, but Laviscount has also been updated as a series regular, implying that we will be seeing a lot of him in the new season.

What do the actors have to say about Emily in Paris Season 3?

As mentioned, Emily in Paris Season 3 is now in the filming stage. On June 1, Lily Collins, who reprises the titular role of the series, shared a post on Instagram of her and Ashley Park’s photo. The post was captioned with: “Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!” You can check out the post here:

Are you excited to watch Emily in Paris Season 3? Stay tuned for more deets!