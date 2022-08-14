Emma Raducanu told how to beat Serena Williams and kill momentum ahead of big farewell

Former British tennis star Mark Petchey has advised Emma Raducanu to ‘get after’ Serena Williams in their mouth-watering Cincinnati Masters match-up on Monday. The pair are due to meet on court for the first time with a matter of weeks left in Williams’ glittering career, having announced her intention to retire earlier this month.

Williams revealed that she plans to ‘evolve’ away from tennis amid suggestions that she will walk away after the US Open, which kicks off on August 29. The American is hailed as one of the greatest athletes of all time having scooped up an eye-popping 23 Grand Slam titles, including six on home turf.

Raducanu has also experienced success at Flushing Meadows with her only Grand Slam triumph coming at the US Open 12 months ago. Despite the tournament hosting Williams’ probable farewell, plenty of eyes will also be on the Brit as she bids to defend the crown she won last year in unlikely circumstances.

In the meantime, fans will be treated to a match-up between the pair that offers plenty to get stuck into. Petchey, who reached a career-high ranking of 80 in the 1990s, has told Raducanu to stay true to the style that brought her initial success.

