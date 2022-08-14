HSBC scam: Bank issues advice about telltale sign that a message is fake

Twitter user @smd_kw messaged HSBC UK after they were contacted by email and WhatsApp. In their message to the bank, they included an image of a card with details of an HSBC employee, designated as a ‘financial advisor’, who they claimed had contacted them via WhatsApp.

They said: “I received a message from the email from this account finance@hsbcbnk.org, is this real or not?

“And he contacted me via WhatsApp, but I do not know the truth of the matter.”

The bank responded saying that the message they had received could likely be fake.

The group said: “This is not from HSBC UK and seems very much to be a scam.