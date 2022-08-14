I Am a Killer season 3 – Everything We Know About the Netflix true crime series

This article discusses the Netflix true crime series I Am a Killer season 3, including the premise, release date, the death row inmates, and trailer.

In the past year, Netflix has been the go-to home of true crime series and docuseries. Frankly, it has been the new home of such content since the old TruTV or A&E. With the success of Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?, Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi and I Just Killed My Dad, Netflix subscribers clearly have a taste for the macabre.

But how about focusing on individuals accused in each episode? What makes this series so popular and different is the series interviews death row inmates waiting on their fate

Netflix series I Am a Killer Season 3 premise

Courtesy of Netflix – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give their firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

Our opinion of the premise

The premise is wildly different than anything else on streaming which sounds like a real-life Mindhunter! Well, that drama based their killers on real-life ones, but you know what I mean. Any obsessed with the behaviors that bring people to do very bad things will find this show as their next obsession.

Netflix series I Am a Killer season 3 release date

The crime documentary series will be released on the streaming service on August 30th, 2022.

The production team:

Director: Ross Young, Ned Parker, Zoe Hines, James Tovell, Jeremy Truner, and Stuart Powell

Writers: None credited

Producers: James Tovell

Executive Producers: Ned Parker, Danny Tipping, Tom Adams, Jason Oates, Kathy Hale

Netflix series I Am a Killer Season 3 death row inmates

The names of the death row inmates are being kept concealed at this time.

Is there a trailer?

No! However, we do not want to spoil it for you. Here is a sneak peek/first look clip:

What are your thoughts on the Netflix true-crime series? Are you going to watch it? Comment below!

You can watch this series with a subscription to Netflix.

