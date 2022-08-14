Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s national newspapers…

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow.

Neymar has liked tweets which have slammed the apparent decision to make Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain’s penalty taker.

Newcastle have been dealt a major transfer blow as Goncalo Ramos pledged his loyalty to Benfica.

Barcelona boss Xavi has asked the club to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

West Ham United star Declan Rice has apologised to fans after missing a crucial penalty against Nottingham Forest.

Darren Lewis and Henry Winter look at how the Sunday papers have reacted to another shocking defeat for Manchester United



DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal sporting director Edu has been spotted boarding a flight to Valencia amid suggestions the Gunners are ready to move for Yeremy Pino.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has made it clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

Aston Villa scouts have been put on alert to find another defender amid fears new boy Diego Carlos could be out for the rest of the year.

Ilkay Gundogan is now Manchester City’s captain, taking over from Fernandinho after the Brazilian’s summer departure, with Kevin De Bruyne elected as his deputy.

Mateo Kovacic barged past Antonio Conte after the Tottenham boss was involved in a confrontation with Thomas Tuchel.

The Super Sunday panel agree that the addition of a top class striker would enable Chelsea to challenge Liverpool and Manchester for the title



Manchester United are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

The Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, has insisted that the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before the Champions League final last season must provide a watershed moment.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have insisted that sun cream was not banned from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday after being criticised by a skin cancer charity for a tweet that the club put out ahead of kick-off.

Rafael van der Vaart has hit out at Barcelona’s treatment of Frenkie de Jong, and has called for the club to be ‘punished’ for their actions.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players didn't play with belief or responsibility in the defeat to Brentford



Fake £50 notes aimed at Jesse Lingard adorned the City Ground pitch as West Ham fell to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel risked further punishment from the FA after suggesting referee Anthony Taylor should face repercussions for his performance during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

THE TIMES

Chelsea have had a £40m bid for the Everton forward Anthony Gordon rejected as the west London club’s new ownership aim to invest in the future.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bernardo Silva is reportedly planning to view houses in Barcelona this week amid growing speculation that he could leave Manchester City.

The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth have the latest news on Chelsea and Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong



Michael Knighton has confirmed he’s ‘chasing’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he looks to oust the Glazers from Manchester United.

SCOTTISH SUN

PSV superkid and former Rangers target Xavi Simons reckons they will be playing against 12 men at Ibrox in their Champions League showdown.

Australia boss Graham Arnold has warned former Celtic hero Tom Rogic he is risking losing his World Cup dream if he doesn’t sort himself out with a new club soon.