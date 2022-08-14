Jeremy Clarkson didn’t recover after Top Gear star fainted seeing Olivia Newton-John clip

Jeremy Clarkson, 62, bid a heartwarming farewell to Grease actress Dame Olivia Newton-John, who sadly died at the age of 73. The British-born singer died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday.
The singer and actress, who grew up in Australia, was best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, in which she appeared opposite John Travolta.
As well as her hit role in the film, Dame Olivia was also a chart-topping singer, and represented the UK in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Long Live Love – the year Abba won with Waterloo.
The former Top Gear star has since recalled the moment he laid eyes on the performer in her music video, Physical, released in 1981, which admittedly left him starstruck.
Writing in his latest column for The Sun, Jeremy addressed fans’ adoration of the singer’s voice but he was also captivated by her beauty.
He wrote: “All week, people have been talking about how great Olivia Newton-John was in Grease and how she had the voice of an angel and so on.
“But for me, peak Olivia was reached with the video for her hit song Physical.
“When I first saw it, I fainted and didn’t come round for about a year.”
The Grand Tour host revealed she was his first teenage crush as the presenter shared he was saddened by the news of her death.
“Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.
“We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.
“At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.”
He concluded: “Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.
“Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”
He signed off: “Onward Ho, John Easterling.”
Olivia’s Grease co-star, John Travolta, also penned a touching tribute.
In view of his 3.9 million followers, the actor’s emotional message read: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!”
He signed off: “Your Danny, your John!”
