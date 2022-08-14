Latter-Day Saints seeks inclusive, sustainable environment | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Set to plant 1,000 coconut trees

In line with United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on providing inclusive and sustainable environment, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is set to plant 1,000 coconut trees along Elegushi and Badagry beaches.

Director of Communications, Mr. Ikpe George Nkanang, who disclosed this, at the weekend, while addressing journalists in Lagos, said that the project is in line with the church’s 16th yearly All-Africa Service Project (AASP). He said the project would be carried out in partnership with Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and others.

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency (LASPARK), Lagos State Coconut Development Agency (LASCODA), Oba of Oniru, Oba of Elegushi, Oba of Badagry, the Badagry local council area office and other partners.

According to him, about 75,000 men, women, children and youths of the church, as well as about 15,000 non-members, will be offering about 270,000 man-hours of free service to communities all over Nigeria during the service day.

He also said that the service project in Lagos would focus on ridding selected beaches from Badagry to Eleko of plastic and other wastes. He disclosed that the project would hold on August 20, 2022 across the country.

In her speech, Head of Tree Planting and Maintenance, LASPARK, Mrs. Funto Aina, said at a time when the world is going through climate change, the imperative of planting trees could not be over-emphasised.

She added that there is need to maintain the trees when they are planted, urging the church to work closely with LASCODA.