Categories
Automotive

‘Lifesaver!’: Drivers urged to check air con or face 10 percent spike in fuel consumption


In recent days, garages have seen as much as a tenfold increase in the number of daily bookings compared to typical booking numbers.

With temperatures set to hit 36C this weekend, drivers are being urged to get in before it’s too late, to keep them cool and save fuel.

A study from 2018, carried out by researchers at Emissions Analytics, found that British motorists are at risk of being exposed to toxic air because of the air-con systems in their cars.

It discovered that some of the country’s most popular cars have air-conditioning units that are filtering out as little as one percent of toxic particles.



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.