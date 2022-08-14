Lord of the Rings Movies Climbing Amazon’s Streaming Charts Ahead of Rings of Power Debut

There’s less than a month before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video and ahead of the series’ arrival, The Lord of the Rings movies are climbing Amazon’s streaming charts. According to the latest information from FlixPatrol, three The Lord of the Rings films are current in the top 10, specifically The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at number three, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey at number five, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers at number nine.

Set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings during Middle-earth’s Second Age, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron’s master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Mist Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island Kingdom of Númenor.

Recently, series executive producer J.A. Bayona revealed that the biggest priorities in making the series were embodying Tolkien’s “optimism and love” and how they made that rule number one for the series.

“When you read Tolkien’s books, you can tell how much he appreciates beauty, so the show is full of beauty,” said Bayona. “Tolkien is inherently optimistic, warm and emotional. This is a man who went through some of the darkest things in human history [in the First World War] and he didn’t come out of that and write a despairing, awful story.”

“[Tolkien] wrote a story about hope, and a little guy succeeding,” Bayona explained. “We always felt that it was rule number one that there needed to be true optimism and love, even in the darkest, scariest moments of the show.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on September 2nd. The series has already been renewed for a second season.