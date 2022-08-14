‘Make it your own’ House of the Dragon star says prequel is ‘different’ to Game of Thrones





House of the Dragon will be landing on August 21 and there is a palpable sense of excitement building, along with curiosity about whether the HBO fantasy drama can live up to its predecessor. The show is set 200 years before Game of Thrones with the Seven Kingdoms very much under the rule of the Targaryen dynasty with the family at the height of their powers and a plentiful supply of dragons to keep unruly dissenters in check.

Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik and writer Ryan Condal serve as co-showrunners on House of the Dragon and will be serving up a new tale from Westerns, focusing on the contentious line of succession. The show features a star-studded cast including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Eve Best. McTavish, who plays the honourable knight of the Kingsguard Ser Harrold Westerling, opened up about starring in the new show and how it compared to parent series Game of Thrones. He admitted there was some pressure working on House of the Dragon, saying: “Well, the show is one of the most anticipated of the year really. I don’t think I would be exaggerating to say that and that brings with it somewhat of a feeling of responsibility. READ MORE: House of the Dragon cast: Who’s who in Game of Thrones spin-off series?

“You have that feeling when you’re making those sort of shows. It was the same when I did The Hobbit and to some extent even with Outlander that the expectation from the readers and the fans and all the rest of it. “Me, as a fan as well. I’m a fan of Game of Thrones. I saw all of the previous seasons of the original.” However, the actor, 61, said he took a pragmatic approach when he was making the show, saying he had to look at it in a “slightly detached way” so he wouldn’t be “swamped by that feeling of expectation and anticipation”. He went on to say: “You need to make it your own, you need to make the characters your own.

“All of us, the writers, the directors, one of the co-showrunners was one of the biggest directors on the first series of Game of Thrones, and yet he came fresh to this and I think that’s really important.” According to McTavish, House of the Dragon was an examination of “human frailty” and “morality” as well as domestic life. He said: “It’s a very domestic show centred around the castle and that’s different from the world that was established in Game of Thrones. That was scatted all over the kingdom. This is focused very much on the world within, the inner circle and what’s happening. “We live during a time of peace at the beginning of the show. Harrold Westerling is one of the few people who’s seen war and he’s served the previous king as well. But that peace is threatened not from without but from within, that’s where the danger lies.”

Reflecting on Ser Harrold, the actor said the knight had a “opinions” about the various members of the Small Council, who advised the king but was wise enough to keep his thoughts to himself. He also said the knight doted on Princess Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy) and had much love and loyalty to King Viserys (Considine), whom he described as being surrounded in a “nest of vipers”. McTavish is no stranger to fans with roles in Outlander, The Witcher and Lucifer, among other shows. The star is filming on season three of The Witcher playing the villainous spy Sigismund Dijkstra, who was working to get hold of Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) in the quest to make Redania the most powerful kingdom on the continent. DON’T MISS…

Having worked across so many fantasy films and TV shows, McTavish said the unifying theme between the productions was the humour of the teams which prevented them from becoming “a little too reverent” and “precious”. Along with The Witcher, McTavish will also be switching his sword for a stetson in the forthcoming movie Somewhere in Montana, where he plays a cowboy. According to IMDb, he will also be starring in Chasing Nightmares which is in post-production and Perfidious which is pre-production. Fans can also expect to see more of McTavish’s hijinks with his Outlander co-star Sam Heughan with the pair starring in Men in Kilts season two and travelling across New Zealand to discover its Scottish influences. House of the Dragon will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic on August 21 and will be streaming on NOW from August 22 with the Entertainment Membership





