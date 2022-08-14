Meteor sighting: Space rock that caused ‘loud boom’ over Utah caught on camera

When small space rocks enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, they are known as meteors or “shooting stars”. Residents in northern Utah said that they heard a loud boom early on Saturday. The same sound was also reported in the neighbouring state of Idaho.

Wendi Melling is a resident of South Salt Lake, in the middle of Utah state.

She told Sky News that she was just heading out of the door when she heard the strange sound caused by the disintegrating space rock.

The noise, she said, was a “loud, deep booming sound”.

The boom, she added, was succeeded by a few seconds of low rumbling.