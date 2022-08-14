MPs conclude meeting on environment, climate change

Ammon News – Parliamentary committees on Saturday concluded a meeting in the city of Aqaba on the environment and climate change, which was held in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Jordan, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Environment and mayors in Aqaba Governorate.

During the two-day meeting, MPs of the Lower House’s committees on health and environment, energy and mineral resources, women and family affairs, agriculture and water and tourism and public services, discussed queries by lawmakers about environmental problems in most of the regions of the Kingdom.

Head of the Health and Environment Committee, Tayseer Krishan, said more attention should be paid to the management of hazardous waste, especially medical and radioactive waste.

MP Obaid Yassin called for promoting small enterprises related to the recycling of waste, stressing the importance of a unified reference and one entity that grants licenses and monitors such enterprises.

He also called for resorting to clean energy and the need for means of transport to switch to electrical power.

For her part, MP Aisha Hassanat called for direct aid to small enterprises concerned with recycling waste, especially animal waste, which causes pollution in the tourist attraction of Petra and affects efforts to attract visitors.