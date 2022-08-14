Netflix’s Mo Has Set Itself Apart From Other Sitcoms In One Big Way

Netflix’s upcoming original comedy Mo hasn’t been released yet, but the Mohammed “Mo” Amer-led series has already carved out a unique niche for itself by deviating from other sitcoms and comedy TV shows in a major way. With the release of its debut trailer and cast details, the excitement around the new series starring Amer has ratcheted up overnight. If the forthcoming series proves to be a success for Netflix and production company A24, Mo’s unique approach may make it a television trendsetter.

Mo was created by and starring Mohammed Amer, best known for his role in the popular Hulu series Ramy and his Netflix stand-up special Mo Amer: The Vagabond. His new series, co-created and executive produced by his longtime collaborator and co-star in the forthcoming Ramy season 3 Ramy Youssef, takes cues from Amer’s real life as it follows a refugee of Palestinian descent, Mo Najjar, and his family. The family relocates to the United States and struggles to adapt to their new world, straddling the lines between multiple cultures and languages, but looks to laugh through it all.

While the premise of Mo itself is fairly unique in the television landscape, what will truly set the series apart is its setting: Amer’s hometown of Houston, TX. Comedy series centered on immigrant families and teeming with socioeconomic commentary have become increasingly prevalent over the last several years. But whereas popular shows like Never Have I Ever, One Day at A Time and the aforementioned Ramy follow characters living in Los Angeles and the Tri-State area, setting the series in Houston gives Mo the opportunity to tell a unique, lived-in story that resonates with audiences differently.





Is Houston the Perfect TV Setting?

Houston, Texas is one of the largest and most racially/ethnically diverse cities in America. With a total metro area population of over 7 million people that is becoming increasingly diverse each year and a rich history of major contributions to music, sports, and science, it’s surprising that very few television series before Mo have ever been set in the Texas city. Houston’s unique blend of big city sensibilities, a global community, and Texas heritage will offer the Netflix comedy a world of opportunities for comedy and genuine social commentary that similarly minded shows like Black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat simply do not have.





The added dimension of creator/star Mo Amer’s pride in being from Houston should also lend credibility and heart to the show’s portrayal of the city. Some of those comedic opportunities are already put on display in the hilarious trailer for the new series as Mo encounters an eccentric, authentic cast of characters that have Houstonians buzzing already. Iconic Houston locals such as Bun B, Paul Wall, and Tobe Nwige will make appearances throughout Mo’s eight-episode first season, and keen-eyed viewers have noticed references to popular Houston sports teams and universities including the Astros and Texas A&M.





When Mo premieres on August 24th, the Netflix original’s setting in and connection to the city of Houston will immediately give it a unique place in the comedy landscape. Creator/star Mo Amer’s cultural upbringing and the city’s diverse nature will afford it the opportunity for genuinely new commentary and comedy. It may very well provide a jolt of energy and heart into the largely stale comedy genre as only Houston can.