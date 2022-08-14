NickMercs Blasts ‘Idiots’ Making Call Of Duty

Fans finally know when “Modern Warfare 2” is being released, and many are getting excited for the series’ return to one of its most famous installments. That being said, NickMercs isn’t entirely sold on the remake, as he explained in a recent stream. As NickMercs watched new gameplay footage with other streamers – including TimTheTatman – he couldn’t hide his emotions, making several disappointed and tired expressions throughout the broadcast.

When TimTheTatman pointed out that the gaming industry as a whole was doing poorly lately, what with streaming numbers being down, NickMercs finally couldn’t hold back anymore. He argued that there are no quality new games available to streamers, which means that viewers might not be tuning in quite as much. TimTheTatman said that he was depending on “Modern Warfare 2” to bring the community out of the slump, but NickMercs didn’t agree.

“There has not been a good ‘Call of Duty’ in 6 years,” NickMercs said bluntly. “‘Black Ops 3’ is the last good one – great one.” Other streamers weighed in, trying to think of comparable “Call of Duty” titles, but NickMercs stood firm on his opinion. He said that if you look backward from “Black Ops 3,” all of the previous “Call of Duty” games are quality titles, but newer ones are hit or miss.

“What are these idiots doing, man?” NickMercs asked rhetorically. It was a one-off comment, and the conversation quickly moved on to other “Call of Duty” games, but the damage was done. NickMercs’ comments might not have been intended maliciously, but his point still hit: According to NickMercs, “Call of Duty” has been chasing its heyday for some time. Both TimTheTatman and Cloakzy, who were on the call with NickMercs, generally agreed with his sentiments, and all the streamers longed for what they considered the series’ golden days.