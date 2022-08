“So I am kind of Charles Lockhart in a weird way which people who know me will probably go, ‘Yes, that’s exactly you.’

“People have said, ‘Oh, it’s just you walking up to set, isn’t it?’ I grew the sideburns myself, I did…”

Ranvir interjected to point out: “Apparently the sideburns have their own Twitter account?”

“Yes, they do!” Alexander replied with a chuckle. “They’re called Lamb and Sponge. I don’t know why they’re called Lamb and Sponge.”