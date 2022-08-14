Pets feted at Portage’s Blessing of the Pets and Pet Fest

Portage, on Sunday, was the land of milk and honey, and bunnies, and cats, and dogs. At the Bethlehem Lutheran Church there was an outdoor Blessing of the Pets worship service followed by a Pet Fest. The Pet Fest included speakers, vendors, a photo booth, homemade pet treats, and four-legged frolicking family members.

“Pets are gifted at sharing unconditional love,” Pastor Jaime Benson said, “and we take this time to honor and bless the work that they do in sharing that love.”

The Blessing of the Pets outdoor worship service is an annual event at the church. Sunday was the first time they invited local businesses to attend and participate in the heartwarming occasion.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church parish associate Tania Anderson brought Toby. Toby is a goldendoodle and, Anderson admits, gets bullied by the other dogs at her home. “This will be our way of giving him a little extra love, and a blessing, for all the things he had to endure at home.”

Toby, and other creatures, enjoyed the Pet Fest after the service. Businesses that participated included Aspen Chiropractic and Wellness, Portage Veterinary Clinic, Safe at Home Pet Sitting, MATC Puppy/Dog Training, All in the Family Creations, that make handmade dog coats, Mad Dogs Bake Shop, that make homemade pet treats, and Photos by DMH.

The event also collected donations for the Columbia County Humane Society.

“One year,” Anderson recalled, “we brought our two gerbils that, unfortunately, got out of their cage. You could hear the faint voices of little children yelling ‘Gerbils on the loose!’ from the back row.” The organization, this year, made sure all pets were leashed or contained.

“It is a fun event that offers the community to engage in something positive with their pets,” Anderson said.

“Honor your father and mother, and love your neighbor as yourself,” the Bible verse Matthew 19:19 states. Your neighbors may be Toby and a couple rascally gerbils.