Premier League LIVE: West Ham vs Forest updates, Chelsea take on Tottenham

Kicking off with the home side, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has made two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Newcastle United last time out.

Summer signings Taiwo Awoniyi and Orel Mangala come in for Sam Surridge and Jack Colback, while fellow new faces Neco Williams, Moussa Niakhate, Dean Henderson, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo and Jesse Lingard keep their places.

Forest fans will have to wait to see Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards and Emmanuel Dennis, who didn’t make the squad.