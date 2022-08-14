Categories
UK

Princess Beatrice proves she’s ‘down-to-earth’ with key summer purchase ‘Savvy spender’


The princess married the British property developer and descendant of Italian nobility in 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child into the family in September last year.

The source commented: “I was so shocked to see Princess Beatrice flying Wizz Air.

“She was travelling with her family and had a child’s car seat with her.”

The source suggested that Christopher Woolf ‘Wolfie’, Mr Mozzi’s son from a previous engagement and Princess Beatrice’s step-son, may have also been on the trip.

The magazine described her as a “down-to-earth royal” and a “savvy spender”.



Source link

Aleks Phillips

By Aleks Phillips

Aleks Phillips is a news reporter for Express.co.uk, having previously worked for trade publication Chemist and Druggist, and the Jewish Chronicle. He studied philosophy at the University of Cambridge.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.