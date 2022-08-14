Reaping the rewards of a summer garden





The flowers and fruit are growing fast, while we are slowing down to enjoy them

Dyer’s chamomile, self-heal, viper’s bugloss, goldenrod, hare’s bell, maiden pink, old man’s beard, lady’s bedstraw: some of the old names of the wild flowers in the new summerhouse meadow.

Rampant, thigh-high now in just a few weeks; sunlit grass-seed-coloured blond as Henri’s hair. It takes a couple of hours to acclimatise but with a little discreet tidying at the edges, a path or two cut through, we walk around in wonder. Flower vases throughout the house bringing the outside in.

