REVEALED: “Finally found my captain” – Tenille Dashwood fka Emma confirms her relationship with this SmackDown Superstar – The SportsRush

The former star wrestler of WWE Tenille Dashwood has recently made a revelation. The former wrestler of WWE has revealed that she is dating one of the SmackDown superstars. Tenille was associated with the company of WWE during the phase of 2011 and 2017. Formerly known as Emma, Dashwood is best known for her time in NXT, where she’s credited by many as one of the initial stars alongside Paige who led the women’s revolution in the company.

The wrestler who was associated for over a period of six years with the wrestling company of WWE recently took to Instagram to announce the good to her fans, friends and followers. The SmackDown superstar with whom the former WWE wrestler has confirmed her relationship is none other than Madcap Moss. Taking to Instagram, Dashwood posted a lovely picture alongside Madcap Moss and made their relationship public.

Tenille Dashwood confirms her relationship with this SmackDown Superstar

The caption of the former WWE wrestler stated saying she has found her captain. The wrestler has also added an emoji. She has tagged her partner Madcap Moss in her post. “Finally found my captain @madcapmoss,”

On the career front, Madcap Moss has been heavily featured on Friday Night SmackDown this year. On the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, Moss won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial, Battle Royal. He then turned face and started a feud against Happy Corbin, defeating him in multiple matches. He also competed in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match but failed to win the bout.

On the part of Emma, her tenure with the company of WWE lasted for six years. The wrestler was officially released by the company in the year 2017. During a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Daily DDT, she revealed that she knew she wouldn’t eventually be working there. The wrestler also added that she had prepared herself for the release by starting a business on the side. In the interview, Emma also said that she wanted to continue doing the things that she loved, rather than moving back to Australia.

“I knew inevitably I wouldn’t work for WWE eventually, and when that time comes, am I going to pick up everything I have and move back home to Australia and start again? No, that’s not what I want. So I did what I could to get ready by starting a business on the side and investing in things like setting up my travel and lifestyle so I could continue all the things that I loved and enjoyed.”