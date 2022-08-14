Ridley Park church gathers supplies, donations to help the people of Ukraine this upcoming winter

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A church in Ridley Park is gathering donations and supplies to help the people in Ukraine stay warm this winter.

It’s been a long exhausting summer in Ukraine.

And for Illya Zayarchenko, every trip home shines light on how much help is still needed.

“It’s one thing when you see it on TV, completely different when you see it live,” Zayarchenko said.

As seasons change, volunteers are now revamping their efforts to help.

They’re gathering winter supplies and money to help Ukranians brace for the fight and frigid temperatures.

Zayarchenko, who is originally from Ukraine, lives in Delaware County. He partnered with Hope Community Church in Ridley Park Sunday to gather donations like a knit scarf.

“I hope they know somebody cares about them,” Helen Hoffner said. “I usually put notes on the things I knit just to say, ‘Somebody was thinking about you, hope it keeps you warm.'”

“We believe in meeting the needs that we’re able to meet and prayers are important, we’re doing what we can there,” Josh Shaffer, the pastor of Hope Community Church, said. “We’re just trying do what we can to tangibly help people in need.”

Zayarchenko plans to bring the donations to Ukraine in October.

“Even though the war is still going on, they’re ready to start rebuilding the country, so this is going to be a drive to help them with the rebuilding efforts,” Zayarchenko said.

He says even in times of war, small signs of hope during despair can be seen all throughout the country.

Like this bird in Ukrainian colors sketched onto the side of a tank.

“People get used to the war, it’s probably the horrible thing to say you get used to the war. That doesn’t diminish how horrible the war is,” Zayarchenko said.

For more information on how to donate and help the people of Ukraine, click here.