Ryland Hauser, son of Yellowstone star, lands an SEC offer

If Ryland Hauser‘s headshot looks a little familiar that’s probably because you have probably seen his dad on the big screen before.

Hauser is the son of Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit Western series Yellowstone. And while the younger Hauser might not be much of a ranch hand like the character his father portrays, he is a pretty talented football player, and one that now has a chance to play in the SEC.

Two weeks ago, Hauser picked up his first scholarship offer. It came from Mississippi State after he worked out for the Bulldogs in Starkville.

Only time will tell if more schools get involved in Hauser’s recruitment, but it’s safe to say that the tight end wants to make a name for himself on the gridiron after transferring into Jensen Beach (Fla.) High from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian for his senior season.

“I’m working really hard,” Hauser told 247Sports earlier this summer. “I’m just trying to put on weight. I’m 215 pounds right I’m hoping to be 225 by the time we play. I don’t know. I just love it … I went up to Auburn [back in June] and met with Sammie Coates, a former NFL player. I trained with him for a few days and we were just working on high-pointing the ball. He showed me a lot. I have just been working on getting stronger and faster.”

Hauser grew up playing basketball. He found the game of football when he was in eighth grade, but had his freshman season derailed by a broken collarbone. Then came the two-year COVID-19 shutdown in California.

“I’m fully committed now,” Hauser said. “I’m new to the sport, but I’m learning and I have seen so much improvement just over this last year.”

Dad seems to be trying to help where he can.

“He actually played a lot before he started doing [acting] at 15 years old, just going to auditions, taking the Greyhound bus, and trying to get his name out there,” Hauser said. “The thing he always tells me is that quality has no finish line. That’s what I live up to. I know he has his own legacy, but I’m trying to build my own legacy. So, I’m just trying to work towards that and be the best player that I can be … I’m working on my craft. Hopefully other things will fall into place.”

Indiana, Rutgers, Florida and Appalachian State are amongst some of the other schools that have reached out to Hauser. North Alabama, a member of the FCS, has also offered a scholarship.