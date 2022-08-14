‘Scary’ Poldark star Aiden Turner details fears of filming first episode of ITV drama

Thriller fans will not be let down by the drama, which is also starring Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra.

The official synopsis reads: “Turner plays Doctor Joe O’Loughlin who appears to have a perfect life with a devoted wife, loving daughter, successful practice as a criminal psychologist, media profile and publishing deal.

“When a young woman is found dead he is only too willing to offer help with his profiling and expertise.

“But as the investigation into the woman’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life?”

The Suspect will start on ITV this month.