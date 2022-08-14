Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn’t hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made.







Another movie that is considered one of the best horror movies ever made is Halloween. A little low-budget movie that made Jamie Lee Curtis a household name and horror fan’s favorite scream Queen.

Virus (1999)

Virus is a science fiction horror movie about a crew that comes across what seems to be a deserted ship. Virus scored the worst on Rotten Tomatoes out of all of Jamie Lee Curtis‘s horror movies at 12%.

The only problem is the ship isn’t deserted. It contains an alien presence that kills off the crew.

Halloween Resurrection (2002)

Halloween Resurrection is one of those movies; the older it becomes, the more hate it receives. It’s another that has a 12% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is about students who have taken over Michael Myers old home and turned his house into a webcam reality show.

If you are a Halloween fan, you know Michael Myers dislikes when people mess with his home. One reason Halloween Resurrection receives so much hate is because of the death of a popular character in the franchise. Killing the character off angered the audience.

Halloween 2 (1981)

Coming in at 24%, Halloween 2 is a sequel to the original Halloween movie. It even takes place on the same Halloween night. The movie was directed by Rick Rosenthal and not John Carpenter.

Although Halloween 2 isn’t as good as Halloween (sequels usually aren’t), it is still an excellent follow-up to the original with some great kill scenes. One of the reasons that Halloween 2 receives hate is because it was the movie that introduced the Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as the sister of Michael Myers (Dick Warlock) storyline. Many fans didn’t like that.





Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween Kills wasn’t as well received as Halloween 2018. Many audiences found the storyline confusing and that certain parts of the movie went too far, like the murder of the firemen and how homosexuality was handled in the movie.

It received more hate than it deserved because it was a great addition to Halloween. It has a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Terror Train (1980)

Terror Train was no Halloween, but it was good for a slasher movie. The storyline of Terror Train is a classic 80s slasher storyline. It was fun to see Jamie Lee Curtis and David Copperfield in the movie.

A group of students pulls a prank. The student they prank must be institutionalized. Years later, the students celebrate their graduation by having a costume party on a train. The students are being murdered one by one by a crazy killer. Terror Train has a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes.





Prom Night (1980)

Jamie Lee Curtis seemed to be cashing in on her Halloween success because both Prom Night and Terror Train were released the same year.

Both films also have similar storylines. A young girl dies after being teased and bullied. And years later, a crazed killer seeks revenge on the students who bullied her. A decent horror film with a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Halloween H2O (1998)

There was a lot of excitement surrounding this movie when it was originally released. Audiences were excited to see Laura Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) battle Michael Myers (Chris Durand) 20 years later. It was something audiences didn’t expect to happen.

There was almost as much excitement surrounding this movie as Halloween 2018. With a 52% the movie didn’t disappoint; although movie critics weren’t happy with the movie, fans enjoyed it.





The Fog (1980)

Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Hill, and John Carpenter team up again for a horror movie that is very different from Halloween but still has John Carpenter’s signature directing style.

The Fog is loosely based on a true story. Weird paranormal things begin to happen in a small coastal town. Reverend Malone (Hal Holbrook) stumbles upon a terrifying secret about the town. And it was another horror movie that many critics didn’t receive well, but audiences enjoyed it. It has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Halloween (2018)

With a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, Halloween (2018) was the Halloween movie fans had been waiting for. It had been a while since fans had seen a Halloween or Friday the 13th movie, and since both of those film franchises contain the most popular slashers, fans were waiting to see at least one of them again.

Fans were excited that not only was Jamie Lee Curtis revising her role as Laurie Strode, but Nick Castle was returning to play Michael Myers. This version of Halloween pretends none of the sequels ever happened, and it is a direct sequel to the original movie.

Halloween (1978)

Halloween is one of the world’s most loved and popular horror movies. Halloween has the highest score of all Jamie Lee Curtis’s horror movies.It has a score of 96%, which is no surprise.

It paved the path for slasher movies that would remain popular throughout the 80s. It has remained a popular horror franchise despite being released decades ago.

