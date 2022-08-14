Star Wars actor was Anne Heche’s ‘hero’ after discrimination





Earlier this month Anne Heche was involved in a car crash where she sustained severe injuries. She was later declared dead on August 12, 2022, after being in a prolonged coma. The actress was just 53-year-olds. She had worked with some incredible actors throughout her career, including one Star Wars icon who defended her when she revealed she was dating a woman.

In 1997 Heche attended the premiere of her movie, Volcano, with her partner at the time, Ellen DeGeneres. Her appearance as an out and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community left her bosses in Hollywood absolutely furious. She recalled the event in 2020 when she said: “I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, [Ellen] took my hand and said: ‘Do what they say,’ and I said: ‘No thanks.'” Heche added: “I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.” What followed was exactly what she expected.

Heche revealed that she was “fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years”. And she almost lost her role in the 1998 romantic comedy Six Days, Seven Nights, as well. But the legendary Star Wars actor – and her co-star – Harrison Ford fought for her to be in the movie. “He fought a battle for me,” Heche said of Ford. “And I would be on any desert island with him any day.” READ MORE: Anne Heche dead: Woman’s house destroyed by 90mph crash speaks out

Heche went on to say: “He’s one of my heroes. He’s an extraordinary human being.” The star added she was “proud” of the revolution she helped build. She added: “But there is still work to do.” Ford reportedly hand-picked Heche as the leading woman of the movie at the time.

The Han Solo actor apparently chose her over a number of big-name stars such as Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Meg Ryan. And it’s a good job he did, too. The movie earned a staggering $164 million on just a $70 million budget. Earlier this week, after Heche’s death, her family released a statement. It said they “lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul”. SOURCE / SOURCE